GridCoin (GRC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $64.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $956,936.00 and $64.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and SouthXchange. Over the last week, GridCoin has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

About GridCoin

Get GridCoin alerts:

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 429,422,015 coins and its circulating supply is 398,768,982 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, C-CEX, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.