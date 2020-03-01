GRIFOLS S A/S’s (GRFS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Banco Sabadell raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of GRFS traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,257,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,481,000 after acquiring an additional 444,860 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,285,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,069 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,091,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after acquiring an additional 214,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,017,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,269,000 after acquiring an additional 531,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,360,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,476 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

