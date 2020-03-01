Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.97

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00011366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, LBank, Hotbit and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $34.25 million and $27.96 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000672 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000750 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 35,374,440 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LBank, KuCoin, Hotbit, TradeOgre, Coinall and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.