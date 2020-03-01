Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.33 million, a PE ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Groupon has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Groupon by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,238 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,383 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

