GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $423.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) to post sales of $423.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GTT Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $439.90 million. GTT Communications reported sales of $454.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTT Communications will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GTT Communications.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTT shares. Cowen cut shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE GTT opened at $15.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $848.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $43.35.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 559,035 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,674,877.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,511,800 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTT. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,181,000 after buying an additional 1,930,000 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 7,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 856,418 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 168,453 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 88,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

