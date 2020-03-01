Gulden Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, YoBit and CoinExchange. Gulden has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $8,602.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00673501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007685 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 506,867,617 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, Bleutrade, Nocks, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

