Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

HALL opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.52. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 860.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

