Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,034 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33,253.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,438. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.