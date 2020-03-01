Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $62.14 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 878.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.