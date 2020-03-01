Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,614 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Hancock Whitney worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of HWC opened at $33.50 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWC. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

