Happycoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,782.00 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. Happycoin has a total market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00985337 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002815 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000679 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

