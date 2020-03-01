Harmony Market Capitalization Reaches $2.62 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $10.55 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00056562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00482080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.12 or 0.06425493 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00066083 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030396 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,885,014 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.