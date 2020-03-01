Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Cap of $2.55 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $8.91 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00053998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00482457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.65 or 0.06340936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00064175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030001 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005734 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011617 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,885,014 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

