Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Given $4.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 808.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 60,885 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.51. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

