HashCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $236.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a market cap of $835,105.00 and approximately $236.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00497237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.59 or 0.06377668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029761 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011715 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

