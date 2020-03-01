Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.10 ($2.51).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSTG shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 211 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Toby van der Meer bought 31,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

HSTG stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 163 ($2.14). 1,850,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Hastings Group has a twelve month low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Hastings Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.97%.

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

