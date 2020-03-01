Haven Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003984 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $65,419.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,627.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.39 or 0.02555176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.19 or 0.03677436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00675391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00758024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00090812 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00028006 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00576290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,856,050 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.