Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $0.35

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $58,244.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00004039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,719.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.24 or 0.02593194 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.85 or 0.03666184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.89 or 0.00686479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00768217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00090278 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00028756 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00580604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,850,327 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

