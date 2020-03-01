Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HA opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.60. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HA. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

