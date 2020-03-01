Hays plc (LON:HAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hays plc (LON:HAS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.11 ($2.19).

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target (down previously from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC boosted their price target on Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Investec began coverage on Hays in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

Shares of Hays stock opened at GBX 138.30 ($1.82) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.77. Hays has a 52-week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hays (LON:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 4.60 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hays will post 1376.8136331 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Hays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

