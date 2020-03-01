HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HB Fuller by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in HB Fuller by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,586,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,792,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in HB Fuller by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,612,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after acquiring an additional 142,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HB Fuller by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in HB Fuller by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 77,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

