HBZ coin Market Cap Hits $400,308.00 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, HBZ coin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. HBZ coin has a total market cap of $400,308.00 and $30,935.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitlish, Exmo and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00054391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00497632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.06 or 0.06395526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00063319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00030086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005766 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011663 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/#.

"

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

"

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, HitBTC, Bitlish and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

