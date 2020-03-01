HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $4,513,453.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,944 shares of company stock worth $11,101,625 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.81.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.01. 4,689,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,994. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.16. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

