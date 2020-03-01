Head-To-Head Comparison: Palomar (PLMR) vs. Its Competitors

Palomar (NASDAQ: PLMR) is one of 77 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Palomar to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Palomar alerts:

This table compares Palomar and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million $10.62 million 29.37 Palomar Competitors $14.30 billion $699.36 million 90.59

Palomar’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Palomar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Palomar and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86 Palomar Competitors 907 2970 2572 182 2.31

Palomar currently has a consensus price target of $51.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.55%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 18.69%. Given Palomar’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palomar has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 9.37% 22.28% 11.73% Palomar Competitors 2.68% 1.08% 0.49%

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.