Head to Head Contrast: Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) versus Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tivity Health and Baudax Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivity Health $1.13 billion 0.54 -$286.82 million $2.02 6.27 Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A ($3.48) -2.01

Baudax Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tivity Health. Baudax Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tivity Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tivity Health and Baudax Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivity Health 0 7 4 0 2.36 Baudax Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Tivity Health currently has a consensus target price of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 64.17%. Baudax Bio has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 79.08%. Given Baudax Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baudax Bio is more favorable than Tivity Health.

Profitability

This table compares Tivity Health and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivity Health -25.36% 20.82% 4.91% Baudax Bio N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tivity Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tivity Health beats Baudax Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers. It also provides health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Baudax Bio

There is no company description available for Baudax Bio Inc.

