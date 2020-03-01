Head-To-Head Review: CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) vs. Vornado Realty Trust (OTCMKTS:VNO)

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CYRELA BRAZIL R/S alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Vornado Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYRELA BRAZIL R/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Vornado Realty Trust 1 7 2 0 2.10

Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $71.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.91%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than CYRELA BRAZIL R/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Vornado Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CYRELA BRAZIL R/S $826.23 million 3.14 $24.73 million N/A N/A Vornado Realty Trust $1.92 billion 5.32 $3.15 billion $3.49 15.35

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CYRELA BRAZIL R/S.

Dividends

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vornado Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYRELA BRAZIL R/S 9.44% 7.00% 3.83% Vornado Realty Trust 163.55% 4.54% 1.51%

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats CYRELA BRAZIL R/S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CYRELA BRAZIL R/S

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential real estate properties in Brazil. It offers apartments and condos. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. As of February 28, 2002, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações operates as a subsidiary of Creed Holdings Ltd.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

Receive News & Ratings for CYRELA BRAZIL R/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.