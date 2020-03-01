Head to Head Survey: Cloudflare (NET) and Its Competitors

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cloudflare to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Cloudflare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cloudflare and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare N/A N/A N/A Cloudflare Competitors -6.30% -92.52% -5.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cloudflare and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $287.02 million -$105.83 million -29.58 Cloudflare Competitors $2.13 billion $334.97 million 2.78

Cloudflare’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cloudflare and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 0 3 10 0 2.77 Cloudflare Competitors 2224 9934 17448 931 2.56

Cloudflare currently has a consensus price target of $21.27, indicating a potential downside of 0.14%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 13.25%. Given Cloudflare’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cloudflare has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Cloudflare peers beat Cloudflare on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise Cloud Firewall, Bot Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Infrastructure Protection, Zero Trust Security, IoT, SSL/TLS, Secure Origin Connection, and Rate Limiting. The company also offers performance solutions, which include Content Delivery, Intelligent Routing, and Mobile Software Development Kit, as well as Content, Mobile, and Image Optimization. In addition, it provides Reliability solutions comprising Load Balancing, Anycast Network, Virtual Backbone, DNS, DNS Resolver, and Always Online. The company serves customers in the consumer/retail, healthcare/life sciences, software, education/non-profit, industrial/transportation, media/entertainment, finance/real estate, and hardware industries, as well as to the government. CloudFlare, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

