Head to Head Survey: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) vs. LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

This table compares Oportun Financial and LexinFintech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.95 $30.24 million $1.12 18.78 LexinFintech $1.10 billion 1.85 $287.59 million $1.60 7.28

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Oportun Financial. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oportun Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of Oportun Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial N/A N/A N/A LexinFintech 26.99% 52.47% 19.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oportun Financial and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 5 0 2.83 LexinFintech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus price target of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. LexinFintech has a consensus price target of $16.39, indicating a potential upside of 40.79%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Oportun Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.