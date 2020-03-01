Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -1.63

News stories about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a news impact score of -1.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIIQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of HIIQ stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $419.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.32. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 532,302 shares of company stock worth $14,371,582. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

