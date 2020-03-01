HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.51% of HealthStream worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $789.42 million, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.65.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

