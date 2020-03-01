HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $103,694.00 and $5,202.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.97 or 0.02696851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00222389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00131379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

