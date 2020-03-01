Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 53,677 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,202 shares of company stock worth $28,521,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $40.75 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

