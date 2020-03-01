Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,886 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Old National Bancorp worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.95. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

