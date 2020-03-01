Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Kirby worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kirby by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

KEX stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $62.25 and a 1 year high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $416,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

