Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.18% of B. Riley Financial worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 147,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after buying an additional 36,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $640.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 94,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $954,691.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 458,516 shares of company stock worth $4,587,410 in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

