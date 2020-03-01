Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,279 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

