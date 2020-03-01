Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 103.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,959 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.42% of Knowles worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $16.62 on Friday. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

