Heartland Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.50% of MicroStrategy worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $135.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 112.58 and a beta of 0.54. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.