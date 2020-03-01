Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $10.14 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 165,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,871 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $227.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

