Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,312 shares during the quarter. Triple-S Management makes up about 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.77% of Triple-S Management worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Triple-S Management by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the third quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Shares of GTS opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. Triple-S Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $831.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Triple-S Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cari M. Dominguez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.