Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 103,200 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Landec comprises 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 3.93% of Landec worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 514,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81,836 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Landec by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Landec by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Landec by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

LNDC stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $327.96 million, a PE ratio of -28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

