Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,304 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Flowserve worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,017,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 136,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Also, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $40.19 on Friday. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.