Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.36% of Heron Therapeutics worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRTX. ValuEngine downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

HRTX stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.76. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

