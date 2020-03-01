Heartland Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,889 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $113.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.06.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $119,922.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,793 shares of company stock worth $308,214. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

