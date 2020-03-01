Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 10,227 Shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 3.48% of Park Electrochemical worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 64,180 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 86,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Electrochemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.99. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $19.29.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 181.69% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Park Electrochemical Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Electrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Electrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.