Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.58% of Spartan Motors worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 524,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 152,773 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $671,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAR opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.47. Spartan Motors Inc has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Spartan Motors Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.