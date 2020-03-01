Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 571,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the January 30th total of 669,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HTLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. 248,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,626. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

In other news, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $40,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,866 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,857.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,907 shares of company stock worth $395,305. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

