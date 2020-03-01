Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Short Interest Down 15.3% in February

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 423,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the January 30th total of 499,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $12.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.29. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $108.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.56.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

