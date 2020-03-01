Helium (HLM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $203,169.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. Helium has a total market cap of $203,169.00 and $5.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helium has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008028 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009879 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,130,624 coins and its circulating supply is 12,782,244 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

