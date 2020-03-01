HempCoin (THC) Price Down 68.9% Over Last Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 40.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 68.9% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $267,604.00 and $97.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00040357 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00070985 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000845 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,739.15 or 1.00155860 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000972 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00071985 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,238,690 coins and its circulating supply is 255,103,540 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

